The pulse of the world’s greatest rock’n’roll band.

The heartbeat of every rhythm section in the world.

A lovely gentleman. As he humbly put it, “I’m just a dance band drummer.”

Goodbye, Charlie Watts. May he rest in the groove eternally.

RICH LEVY

Cambridge

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.