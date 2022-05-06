We are such a reactionary society — coming unglued about whatever rattles our psyche without thinking. So it is rumored the Supreme Court may reverse Roe v. Wade.
Already there are protesters, poster-waving women hollering that they have a right to be in control of their bodies. Are these the same women hollering that everyone must wear a mask or get a needle in their arm? I suppose drugs stuck into our bodies and masks on our faces are a separate issue! By the way, a pregnancy involves two bodies — two lives. When does that unborn have Constitutional rights — only after birth?Ask a couple who have suffered a miscarriage as they look inside the casket of their dead baby.
So, if you are one of those beating the ground because of the rumored decision from the Supreme Court about Roe v. Wade, work to change your state laws about abortion, but answer some questions for me: When does the soul enter that unborn, aborted baby? Is there ever a time in the pregnancy when it is wrong to abort that baby? What do you do if the abortion fails and the kid comes out breathing? Should abortion be used as a birth control option? What about adoption? By the way, Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) had her baby and the child was adopted. But if you really want to get me started, ask me about our current administration and Biden's incompetence.
(0) comments
