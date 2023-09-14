This is in response to the letter by Mr. John Gondeck, titled “Heads in the sand” of Sept. 13.
Most letters you (The Star) publish are nice to read, but occasionally you publish one that is so offensive from a logical, factual or ethical point of view that a rebuttal is necessary. Mr. Gondeck’s letter violates the first two standards and probably the last. But taking issue with his ethics is too complicated here.
The logical mistake of his letter is so well known that there are words for it: straw man. He creates a complete fiction and then argues against it. His fiction is the way he characterizes Democrats. It is factually false. He then proves how wrong they are, while ignoring the fact that there are no Democrats such as he described.
I am a Democrat and know many Democrats. None have a head in the sand. Perhaps Mr. Gondeck could send a picture of one. But that is trivial compared to his other completely false claims. No one has proved President Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s business dealings. President Biden has not “invited” undocumented migrants into the United States. “Illegals” (a horrible dehumanizing term used by Mr. Gondeck) do not get benefits. Biden did not aid our enemies in Afghanistan. Trump is the one that set the deadline for the pull out.
The cities named in his letter are fun places to visit. Baltimore is neat, and they have good sports teams. Democrats do not want our county to go down the tubes. Democrats are not undermining the Constitution or the Bill of Rights, and they don’t want your guns or want to close your places of worship or want inflation or want to make you use electricity. Indeed, Mr. Gondeck could shut off electricity to his house, and I could not care less.
It would be easy for me, or anyone, to characterize Republicans as unethical, stupid, ignorant and disloyal to America, as Mr. Gondeck characterized Democrats. But that would be to go down the same rat hole of hateful illogical discourse represented by his letter.
