This letter was sent to Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones from African-American elected officials and community leaders in Maryland’s First District, with a copy to The Star Democrat for print.
We, the undersigned, are expressing our support for a new Congressional map that will give African-American voters in Maryland’s First District a voice. We urge you to use your political power to create a competitive, balanced First District where the voices and votes of all residents matter, and where the outcomes of elections are not predetermined by the district lines.
For the past decade, our district has been represented by Congressman Andy Harris, who has repeatedly stoked racial tensions, embraced conspiracy theories, and espoused a hateful, dangerous ideology, which negatively impacts our communities.
Unfortunately, under the current map of the First District, African-American voters are at a significant disadvantage to change our representation. The existing district lines have empowered an extremist to represent us, with little fear of retribution for any of his actions or comments.
As part of the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years, we propose the creation of a new First District map, similar to the one that existed before 2012, that is competitive and balanced, allowing African-American residents — and all residents — to use our voices and our votes to render a verdict on Congressman Harris’s tenure in Congress.
The Eastern Shore of Maryland has one of the oldest and proudest Black communities in the country. We stand on the shoulders of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, who were enslaved here and won their freedoms here. Today, our communities are strong, vibrant, and proud. If the Legislature chooses to push forward a map that continues to silence us for the next 10 years, it will be a grave disservice.
We urge you to design a map that creates a more balanced First District, one that gives Black voters the power to participate in choosing our representative with the confidence that the deck does not begin stacked against us. Anything less, given our current representation, would break our faith in good governance.
RICHARD M. POTTER JR.
President of Talbot County NAACP Branch
THE REV. ELLSWORTH TOLLIVER
Chestertown Councilmember
DONCELLA WILSON
Denton Town Councilmember
TODD J. NOCK
Pocomoke City Councilmember
ANDRE V. JOHNSON
Harford County Councilmember
NIVEK M. JOHNSON
Kent County School Board Member
WANDA BOYER
Kent County
ALBERT BROOKS
Talbot County
MARY DENNARD
Dorchester County
LAWRENCE DIGGS
Harford County
KELI L. GOLDSBOROUGH
Queen Anne’s County
TARA HILL-COURSEY
Caroline County
ADRIAN R. HOLMES
Dorchester County
OMEAKIA JACKSON
Dorchester County
MIKAYLA LINDSAY
Wicomico County
WAYNE OUTLAW
Dorchester County
DR. MICHAEL SAVOY
Wicomico County
TASHA THOMAS
Wicomico County
PAUL TUE III
Queen Anne's County
AARON A. TURNER
Kent County
LYNETTE WONGUS
Dorchester County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.