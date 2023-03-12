On March 14, 2022 at approximately 10:30 AM, the wheels of the truck carrying the “Talbot Boys” statue began moving across the court house grounds, crossed the sidewalk and entered the street. A flat bed trailer parked in the street was then loaded with the two sections of the monument’s base. Shortly thereafter, our “Talbot Boys” were officially and reluctantly leaving their home since 1916. They were GONE and on their way to The Cross Keys Battlefield, and absent a miracle never to return.
The Battle at Cross Keys was a Confederate Victory. As I discovered that fact, I could feel a little smile come across my face. Although I never ever wanted the Confederacy to win the war. I just wanted their sacrifices to be recognized for all generations to come, here in Talbot County. Another reason was, had the people who decided to place the monument here and many whose names were listed, were to visit us in this world, what reason could be given that would satisfy them for it’s removal, especially when compared to the reasons our Talbot ancestors, who were so proud and happy for its construction and the historical events that were to follow.
Monuments are normally erected after battles, but in our case, the monument was erected and years later the battle started, now known as, the Battle of the Talbot County Court House. Maybe we need a monument to the Battle of the Talbot County Court House. Recent events have made more space available, so no problem in that regard.
I discovered a few weeks after the vote, that names of Union soldiers were on it too. It makes the removal even worse. Had that been common knowledge, I know more would have felt “The Boys” should have stayed and not have been so quiet, and those who already wanted it to stay, would have fought even harder.
As General Lee was leaving Appomattox Courthouse General Grant, said to his men, “The war is over — the rebels are our countrymen again.”
I know that General Grant and General Lee from time to time, sit in the Virginia shade of the “Talbot Boys” and have lunch talking as Generals, about things Generals, generally talk about. I have already seen them quite often. I didn’t realize that I could see over 200 miles, it should just be 20 feet.
