Letters to the Editor

On March 14, 2022 at approximately 10:30 AM, the wheels of the truck carrying the “Talbot Boys” statue began moving across the court house grounds, crossed the sidewalk and entered the street. A flat bed trailer parked in the street was then loaded with the two sections of the monument’s base. Shortly thereafter, our “Talbot Boys” were officially and reluctantly leaving their home since 1916. They were GONE and on their way to The Cross Keys Battlefield, and absent a miracle never to return.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.