Many of your recently published letters decry the absence of proposed solutions to the country’s long list of serious problems from Republican candidates for public office. It’s laughable that these letter writers come across as supporters of the same Democratic Party which fomented the problems and who themselves through lack of action appear to have no clue as to what should be done. Shifting blame to the other side is a shopworn tactic often used by the left when they have no substantive or sensible position of their own in a policy debate. This is apparently where they are today.
More importantly, it is simply untrue that Republicans have not talked about and proposed ways to get the country back on track. In no particular order of importance these would include a full-sentence lockup for law breakers, teaching only useful academics in school, getting serious about our national defense vis-a-vis China and other potential adversaries, meaningfully closing our borders, releasing a regulatory stranglehold on domestic energy production, and being more responsible about public spending. This in no way is meant to cover everything but to say Republicans have not proposed solutions to issues along these lines is ludicrously false. It also makes clear how little the left has to offer when it comes to actual governance today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.