Six years ago I wrote a letter to the editor in which I stated, if Donald Trump won the election, America would lose. Well, he won and America lost, and is still losing.
This election season, I’m saying if the Republican’s win, democracy as we know it, will be gone.
It will become America the ugly. The hatred, the greed, the loss of freedoms for women, voter’s rights, gay rights, Social Security, Medicare, anything that is for “We the People” may be gone.
The Republicans care about me, my and I. If you don’t think, talk and believe the way they do, you have nothing to offer. I compare them to the Taliban because they seem to be on one accord.
Democracy is on the ballot and so is hatred, fear, greed, lies and misinformation.
What will America choose? If Democracy loses, God have mercy on this country and this world.
SARAH LEE
Cambridge
