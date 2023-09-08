My name is Tom Duncan, and I have had the pleasure of serving Talbot County for more than 50 years — as a Talbot County Council member for 19 years, as Talbot County sheriff for nine years, and as Maryland State Police commander in Talbot County for 20 years.
I share this information with you in hopes that you appreciate my commitment to our county. In the past, I have always declined the request to write supporting letters for any candidate. I have always held the premise that it was important to let the voters decide for the candidate of their choice on their own.
I shall also share with you that I do not live in the Town of Easton and therefore cannot vote in Easton elections.
We have a great community that has been well managed for years. This fact is evident when we consider the reason why so many people want to live in Easton and Talbot County. The answer is: “It’s our quality of life.”
However, this week a repulsive, expensive, glossy mailer was received by many citizens condemning Bob Willey. I have worked with Bob for many years, and you can believe me that he has always had the Town of Easton as a top priority. The person who sent that mailer is unknown to me as well as to many others with whom I have spoken. Evidently, this individual does not know Bob Willey.
There is no place in our wonderful community for this type of negative campaigning. I have had citizens call me to say they were outraged about this horrible mailer, and quite frankly they admitted that they were originally not going to vote, but this has changed their minds. I can only hope our community rises above this negativity and does the right thing.
