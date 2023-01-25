I am writing to ask your support for the "Reset Lakeside" initiative.
I am a 68 year-old resident of Talbot County, a taxpayer, and a business owner. In the fourth quarter of life, I do not expect to see this community built-out in my lifetime. Instead, I reasonably foresee a future landscape similar to Waterford Estates and Heron Point on either-side of Hudson Road outside Cambridge; with empty lots, stubbed-up sewer pipes, tattered for sale banners fraying in the wind and giant milkweeds. In other words, a monument to greed, avarice, poor planning and ineffective local government. I feel a responsibility to future generations to ask you to "open your eyes."
I am also a keen observer of the culture of Talbot County — especially post-World War II when generations of affluent and highly accomplished urban refugees landed on our shores to escape the crime, congestion and overcrowding of the Baltimore-Washington metroplex. Their generosity and community spirit resulted in Memorial Hospital, a world-class YMCA, Hog Neck Community Center and Golf Course, Talbot Hospice, Habitat For Humanity Choptank, Talbot Mentors, Talbot Pro Bono and the Talbot County Free Library to name just a few of our vibrant third sector organizations. This is why we have been referred to as the "Hamptons of the Mid-Atlantic."
This infrastructure benefits all the citizens of Talbot County. Do you think this culture will continue to flourish in an era of suburban-scale development, overcrowded schools, polluted creeks, limited health care and traffic congestion? Why are we in such a determined rush to "kill the goose that laid the golden egg?" Is it possible that affluent in-migrants will start to look for a new rural destination? I can tell you from first-hand experience, that Lakeside has not been subjected to anywhere near the same scrutiny, public comment and off -site mitigation as Easton Village on Tred Avon — a development in which I had a hand. Why?
Lakeside is out of character with Talbot County and, in scope, out of all market context, beyond the scope of development in adjacent high-growth counties (Hovnanian in Queen Anne's?), even beyond the scope of development in Anne Arundel (think Glen Burnie), Prince Georges and Montgomery Counties.
I urge you to take another look. Lakeside as currently proposed is a mistake of epic proportions. Why do you want to be the council remembered by history as the rubber-stamp for bad planning practice, bad environmental consciousness and greed?
HUGH M. SMITH
Easton
