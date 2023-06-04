I am a lifelong resident of Talbot County and greatly concerned with the proposed development of the former waterfowl sanctuary at Poplar Hill.
I grew up on Tilghman Island and learned early what it meant to “Treasure the Chesapeake.”
I wholeheartedly agree with the Talbot County Comprehensive Plan’s goals to “Conserve and protect Talbot County’s most valuable and attractive assets, its natural resources” and to “Take steps to protect and restore water quality, and to meet water quality requirements in rivers and streams.”
For that reason, I believe that the request for additional growth allocation for development of 66 acres of Critical Area at Poplar Hill must be denied.
Easton exhausted its growth allocation long ago, primarily on development close to the upper Tred Avon.
Despite approved stormwater management plans to reduce pollution, abundant sampling at Easton Point shows that the upper Tred Avon has among the worst water quality on the Easton Shore.
This proposed development, which sites over 60% of its dwellings in the Critical Area and then gratuitously adds more runoff from a sports complex, would pour even more nutrients and sediment into this same area of the Tred Avon, making water quality even worse.
When you find yourself in an unwanted hole, the first rule is “stop digging.”
The remaining acres of Poplar Hill outside of the Critical Area can be developed responsibly, but not within the Critical Area.
It’s time to give priority to cleaning up the upper Tred Avon and the Chesapeake Bay.
Deny the request for even more development of the Critical Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.