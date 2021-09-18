Not everyone agrees that Mr. Divillio's motion and the County Council's decision to support the removal of the Talbot Boys statue is the right thing, but I agree with that decision and also appreciate Mr. Divillio's scripture choice, which calls upon us to respect and overcome these heartfelt differences.
I have read the arguments on this issue over the past many years and can appreciate subtleties of historical interpretation as much as the next person. But to assert that the Missouri Compromise, the Fugitive Slave law and the institution of slavery were not fundamental to secession and our Civil War, or that these causes are not represented by this statue is ridiculous.
More realistically, the continuing presence of this statue on public property would simply remind us that history is not necessarily written by the winners and the losers, but by the social and political elites of the day expressing illusions that comfort them.
Descendants of the other Talbot boys may not be here to speak on their behalf. They may have been born here, native sons and daughters, you could say, but they may have been sold south to the plantations of Georgia when a changed economy on the Eastern Shore could no longer make money from their blood and sweat. The CSA would seek to preserve the asset value of their human flesh.
As Talbot County, the last jurisdiction in Maryland harboring a Confederate monument on public grounds, becomes increasingly distinctive for its memorial to this cause, will tourists want to enjoy the shops and restaurants adjacent to the courthouse? Will brides in the future be eager to celebrate their important days a block or two away?
Mr. Divillio and others who care about the vitality and health of Talbot County recognize that removing the statue is the realistic thing to do. Being at the cusp of a divisive issue is not always comfortable, but Mr. Divillio has moved our community in a positive direction. I hope he is always remembered for doing the right and the realistic thing.
