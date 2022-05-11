I have never been in need of an abortion. My OB doctor has documentation of our discussions about pregnancies that resulted in each of my two children. I've been blessed? I've been lucky? I planned well? Who knows?
That being said, I'm aware, from my life experiences, that not all profound, life-altering occurrences go so well. I'm able, as almost all women are, to empathize with any woman who finds herself pregnant at a time when she is ill-prepared to give birth to that baby or to give her/him an enriched and healthy life.
Motherhood cannot be shared with any man. In an ideal world, some men, I'm sure, come close. In fact, I've known a few. We all know that the majority of women bear the colossal load of this child from conception until independent adulthood and beyond.
If/when the Supreme Court of the United States, made up of mostly white, conservative men, decides to limit or abolish the rights assured in Roe v Wade, the consequences will be on that Court's conscience.
My mother was born 12 years before women had the sanctioned ability to vote. Now we are sitting on the edge of another right being stripped away from half of this country's population. While women still have the right to vote we had better exercise it at every opportunity.
