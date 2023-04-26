I am writing to express my strong support for Ron Engle in his bid for reelection as Easton’s Ward 3 councilman.
Having worked with Ron on several boards and commissions, I can confidently say that he has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to serving the people of Easton with honesty, integrity and dedication. He has a proven track record of working collaboratively with community members, local businesses and other government officials to find creative solutions to complex challenges facing the town such as workforce housing, recruitment and retention of our police officers and firefighters and Smart Growth.
Ron's extensive experience in public service, including traffic safety and law enforcement, make him an invaluable asset to the town council. He has a keen understanding of the issues facing Easton, and he always approaches his work with a thoughtful, data-driven mindset.
As a councilman, Ron has been a champion for transparency and accountability in local government. He has worked tirelessly to ensure that the voices of all residents are heard and that their concerns are taken seriously. He was an early advocate for the annexation and rebuild of Dutchman’s Lane to improve access to Easton Club East. He championed the signalization of the Route 50 and Easton Parkway intersection to improve traffic safety. And, he was an early supporter of acquiring the Oxford Road land for a passive park.
I believe that Ron's leadership and vision will be essential in shaping the future of Easton. His experience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving our community make him the clear choice for this important role.
