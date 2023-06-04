I understand that Easton needs growth and economic development, but we must do so in a thoughtful manner respecting our environment and small-town atmosphere. I am opposed to the current Poplar Hill proposal that would put 456 new dwellings, new retail space, and a sports complex, with associated paved roads and parking on 115 acres, more than half of which is on Critical Area land. This kind of high density “suburban sprawl” is the exact opposite of the intended environmental protections established by the Critical Area Protection Program.
I moved here for the beauty of the environment and our small-town lifestyle. As a sailor, I appreciate clean water. I volunteer with local riverkeepers to track and improve water quality on the Eastern Shore. The poor water quality at Easton Point found by the 2018 NOAA survey and ten years of sampling by ShoreRivers is a serious problem.
Easton used up its Critical Area growth allocation long ago. Now the developer wants to intensively develop 66 more acres of Critical Area forcing the Tred Avon to digest even more nutrients and sediment, just above Easton Point. Nothing I know about environmental issues suggests that a river already impaired by its existing load of pollutants would do better with even more.
The vision statement in the Talbot County Comprehensive Plan states: “Our rivers, creeks, 600 miles of shoreline and fragile ecosystems are valued and protected with zeal and vigilance”. So now we must zealously protect our environment, our community, and our rural culture by denying the additional Critical Area allocation request and forcing the developer to significantly modify the current proposal.
