I understand that Easton needs growth and economic development, but we must do so in a thoughtful manner respecting our environment and small-town atmosphere. I am opposed to the current Poplar Hill proposal that would put 456 new dwellings, new retail space, and a sports complex, with associated paved roads and parking on 115 acres, more than half of which is on Critical Area land. This kind of high density “suburban sprawl” is the exact opposite of the intended environmental protections established by the Critical Area Protection Program.

