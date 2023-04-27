Of the three major principles which have the potential to make meaning of our lives (those being truth, beauty and goodness), truth seems to be the one that is most challenged today.
Life is very difficult for many people now, and the reasons are complicated. Many of the people I love, unconditionally, differ with me on major truths but one of the advantages of being an octogenarian is that the clouds that used to obscure wisdom have lifted. Truths are clear and language to express these truths comes more easily.
Current big issues in the news are reproductive rights, the control of firearms in order to save lives and, primarily, climate change due to global warming. Weather extremes that have ravaged our country in recent weeks are part of this warming trend and are more severe and are part of a longer yearly season. The scientists know. This is their truth. Looking at this world-wide phenomenon puts all other concerns in perspective. If we do not control the poisonous elements we are spewing into our atmosphere, all else will seem unimportant by comparison. All of the many changes we must make, starting today, will be annoying and costly but the difference we can make for our children and their planet will be a matter of life and death.
Work toward purchasing an electric vehicle. Make changes toward solar or wind power. Use as little plastic as possible. Conserve water. Plant trees. I know that all of our efforts could be wiped out by one coastal hurricane or one tornado but our earth is our home and we have been blessed to be appointed her guardians.
