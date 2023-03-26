Letters to the Editor

This time in American history when economic stress and generalized anxiety is abroad in the land, as it was in post-World War I Germany, Christianity seems once again prepared to serve up scapegoats as a lightening rod for anger and frustration in its majority white population.

