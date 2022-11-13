I was delighted to read in the Star that Harriet’s House, which fights human trafficking, had received the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award. Frankly, I can’t think of a more deserving organization. However, my delight turned to disgust when I saw, under the main photo, a smaller picture of Rep. Andy Harris attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this year.
Why disgust? Because when it comes to human trafficking, Rep. Harris has proved himself hypocritical to the extreme. In July, just three months after posing for that photo in front of Harriet’s House, Harris voted against a bill to combat human trafficking! It passed 401 to 20, with Harris among the tiny minority opposing this non-controversial, bipartisan legislation. (Ironically, the bill was named after the great abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass, who was born enslaved in nearby Talbot County, which of course Andy Harris represents.)
The bill Harris voted against allocated about $1.1 billion over five years to re-approve and strengthen anti-trafficking programs created by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. It also reauthorized a program to prevent international sex tourism perpetrated by child sex offenders, and to improve trafficking prevention education for children.
And here’s the kicker: The Frederick Douglass bill provides $35 million annually for housing options for abused or trafficked women. Yes, places just like Harriet’s House!
Andy Harris shows up for a photo opportunity at Harriet’s House in an election year – then, when he thinks no one’s paying attention, he turns his back on the vulnerable women and children that this wonderful organization is trying to help. Shame on him.
