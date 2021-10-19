My goodness, Joe Manchin, the entire world is on fire and it needs America to provide leadership in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions. You are in a rare position of influence. What have you done and what are you doing? You have taken many millions of dollars from carbon producers (an abominable conflict of interest) and now, with the fate of the world on your shoulders, you block the most important measure Congress has offered the world, the chance to change the source of electricity from carbon power to green power.
Read the recent, well-researched book by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, in which he describes in detail why it is that the most important step the world needs to take is to change the source of electricity away from carbon-based power. Learn something. Billions of people’s welfare, and the welfare of the world’s generations to come depend on this transformation. Billions of people, man. And you are blocking it. Shame on you. This is pure evil. West Virginia deserves better. America deserves better. The world deserves better.
When I say that this is on your shoulders, it is, though you are not alone. Every single republican senator, every single republican congressman, as well as your democratic colleague, Krystem Sinema, each and all of you bear responsibility. Each of you, individually, is responsible for blocking American efforts to bring about real change, to save the world from human-created pollution, before it is too late for all of us. Your acts are shameful. Pure unadulterated evil. They undermine the efforts of the United States to provide any sort of leadership. My god, man, where is your conscience? Your actions disgust. You bear this inestimable shame.
