In this election season, when candidates say they support Eastern Shore values, what do they mean? On the surface you might think that it means fighting to maintain the rural character of Talbot County. But many of these candidates have deep interests with construction and development and don’t show up to make sure that development is controlled in a way that ensures the maintenance of the county’s rural character.
Do Eastern Shore values represent the “from heres” instead of the “come heres,” you know those categories that seem only to be applied to Caucasians? It reminds us of the not so old days when African American “from heres” couldn’t sit at the drug store counter, had to go into the side door entrance to the Avalon and bore their children in the basement of Easton Hospital. So simple generational roots is not really the point.
There was one made for election year event in downtown Easton in June where most of these elected official/candidates were obvious in their absence. This was an event which the Star Democrat reported was attended by over 200 people with 69 vendors and organizations represented, the first Delmarva Pride celebration.
The 40-year-old national Log Cabin Republican organization for LGBT conservatives that Donald Trump gave $1 million to had a tent at our Delmarva Pride Festival. When I asked about virtually all their party’s candidates not being there, I was told that this was the Eastern Shore.
Primitive, reactionary attitudes are bad for the vitality and economic future of Talbot County. These attitudes should join the Talbot Boys statue in some cultural graveyard. We should not emboldened these dying strains of unwelcome in our community with elected officials who are prepared to give them any oxygen at all.
