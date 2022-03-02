When I speak to individuals about the Miss Maryland and Miss America contests, I get a funny look. Then the comment is always the same. They remark that it is too antiquated an event to continue. They could not be farthest from the truth. In fact, if you look at today’s social media posts and the conduct of many, it does not take long to see what is wrong with America today: vitriol.
Faith Hill, the singer got it right when she spoke to her own children about relationships and the need to minimize social media time. She said “You do not form long-term relationships via a ‘like.’”
What I interpret by that is she is encouraging her children to personally communicate with others, to show interest and vigor in one’s opportunity to discover different lifestyles, races, talents and personalities while practicing connection through good old-fashioned grace and respect.
The local pageants that lead to entrée into the Miss Maryland and Miss America contests are ripe for continuance. It brings our way of life to order by evidencing young women who are wholesome, vibrant, ambitious, and articulate the good old-fashioned way — through speech and verbal communication.
In the past, the judges for the national contests have gotten it right by selecting women who go on to become advocates for right conduct. Take for example Gretchen Carlson, Miss America 1989 and Marilyn Van Derbur, Miss America 1958. Gretchen used her podium to push, really push, to make changes in the workplace with her efforts to stop mandatory arbitration and silencing of victims of sexual harassment. Along the way, she also promoted the Miss America organization to remove the swimsuit portion of the contest.
Marilyn Van Derbur exposed, at a time when the word was hushed because of its nature, incest in her own family. With her voice and energies, she created multiple centers for victims of abuse and spoke thousands of times to audiences about her struggles with healing and the challenges victims face with their own healing. Both women have helped thousands of human beings and are inspirations for generations to come.
I am reaching out to the females aged 17-26 to walk in the footsteps of Marilyn Van Derbur and Gretchen Carlson and others who used the scholarship money to advance their educations and passions.
So, is the Miss Maryland and Miss America contests something that should go away? Absolutely not. Now is the time to maintain the program.
If interested in the local pageant, Miss Eastern Shore, please contact Cathy Lindberg at 443-699-0153 or lindbergcathy@live.com.
Cathy Lindberg Jarosz is the organizer of the Miss Eastern Shore/Miss Maryland Pageant.
