With only five days left to the special election for the seat of president of Town Council, smear tactics and dirty politics have, sadly, entered into the race.
Bob Willey is under attack. A vicious character assassination campaign is being waged against him, his family and his legacy that follows his terms in office.
He is under attack for his strong leadership resulting in Easton's secure financial standing, a thriving town that is growing at a controlled pace, and his ability to stand against pressure from outside interests that would hope to impose rapid growth and development.
Following a recent letter to the editor in a local news outlet that strongly urged citizens to be angry over alleged but untrue misdeeds, two new shockingly ugly mass mailings went to every registered voter in the town of Easton.
And, in a recent Facebook posting, the same bogus claims of wrongdoing while in office were written.
All of the allegations are untrue, according to the town attorney.
In contrast, Mr. Willey has continued his own election campaign with truth and dignity.
We have seen no such attacks on the other three candidates. This is because Bob Willey has done so much for this town and residents, and his opponent is scared. As the more honorable candidate, Willey does not have to stoop to smear tactics to obtain the votes he needs to win.
I would urge the citizens of Easton to stand up against this type of character assassination campaign. We don't do that here.
Show your support for honorable campaigning by voting for a great candidate, Bob Willey, on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.