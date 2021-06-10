Brad Dress, in his 4 June article about driving hazards of Rt 329 (Royal Oak Rd), presented a comprehensive view of the problems, proposed solutions, and reasons for the solutions not being feasible. The road is very narrow with deep drainage ditches on both sides right up to the roadway with utility poles also very close to the roadway. Add to these two facts the dangers created by speeders, large vehicles, and seasonal use by countless bicycles. All of these factors create a situation where drivers have no room to accommodate any driver error, resulting in countless vehicles falling into the ditches, injuries, and even fatalities. State and County officials tell us that the roadway cannot be widened due to right of way easements, utility issues, etc., and those statements are probably correct.
It seems to me, however, that one rather simple solution does exist that would solve all of the issues of which we are constantly reminded. Of course it would require money, but not an amount that puts the problem into an “unsolvable” category. If the ditches were cleaned and had a large diameter concrete or culvert type pipe installed the length of the ditches, then covered with stone and paved over, all the physical problems could be solved.
Each of the two driving lanes could be widened by a foot, and the remaining paved width over the ditch area could be identified as a bicycle lane and also used by local law enforcement to occasionally monitor speeding violators. The wider lanes would give drivers a slight area to adjust for driving errors. The ditches themselves would remain freer of trash and garbage, which has now blocked the flow of draining water in many places, and would be much more efficient in actually doing what they were intended to do. The threat of the ditches being a “vehicle trap” would be eliminated once and for all.
RON CHISTE
Easton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.