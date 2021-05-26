Six months after the election, I still haven’t made up my mind about Republicans. Are they just sore losers, seditious cretins bent on destroying our democracy, or useful idiots who are helping our global adversaries by spreading the lie started by the former guy. I only have one thing to say to them, regardless of which category they fall into: Put up or shut up. If you have any evidence of massive voter fraud on the scale that would have made the difference in the election, show it. They can’t because there is none. Ironically, the only evidence of voter fraud uncovered so far has been that of a Republican voter voting for his deceased mother.
The fact that the truth does not matter to a majority of Republican elected officials, our 1st District representative included, should be frightening to any thinking adult. The former guy started this illusion of alternative facts, but that is just another lie. 1 + 1 will always equal 2, just like 306 electoral college votes beats 232 electoral college votes. I didn’t like it when he won in 2016 but accepted it. That is the way our system works. By sowing the seeds of doubt in our democratic system, Republicans are only giving comfort and ammunition to despots, autocrats and the like who would prefer there be no democracies in the world.
MICHAEL BOLDOSSER
Easton
