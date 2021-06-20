You don't need a Civil Engineer Degree to figure this out! Widening the road; tinkering with the ditches; lowering the speed limit, will not stop the drivers who think they are driving a Formula 1 race car, while pulling a trailer loaded with lawn mowers on the Royal Oak Road (MD Route #329).
I drive this road several times a day, and most of the drivers I encounter are driving much faster than the posted speed limits. A high percentage of vehicles are commercial trucks with trailers.
SPEED BUMPS!!!! They work great at the Lowe's Shopping Center, and Bellevue-Ferry Road. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE erect speed bumps on this road! It will work! It will be cost-effective! It will eliminate reckless speeding; endless accidents; and loss of life!
BARBARA LEE JEFFERSON
Easton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.