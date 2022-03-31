April: The month we associate with rainfall, Easter, practical jokes and taxes. But what most people don’t know is that in addition to all of these things, April is also the month where we celebrate one of America’s most beloved foods: grilled cheese. That’s right, April is National Grilled Cheese Month.
It turns out, we have an entire month to recognize the warm and tasty goodness that comes with this divine dairy treat. Whether preparing this meal with American, muenster, pepper jack, or provolone is your thing, most of us can agree that grilled cheese hits the spot. But what is even more surprising than the fact we have 30 days dedicated to celebrating this heavenly snack, is the undeniable nutritional value that cheese in a grilled cheese sandwich actually provides.
Did you know that cheese is the number two source of dietary calcium for Americans? This is especially noteworthy if you consider the fact that calcium, an essential nutrient that keeps your teeth and bones strong, is one many Americans are deficient in.
The current Dietary Guidelines for Americans has it labeled as a “nutrient of concern." This is likely due to the fact that nine out of 10 women and seven out of 10 men aged 20 and up fail to meet their daily calcium recommendation of 1,000 milligrams.
Besides being a supplier of calcium, cheese also increases the amount of other essential nutrients like protein, Vitamin A, and phosphorus. But even if dining on grilled cheese isn’t your ideal way to gain these essential nutrients, cheese being a food offered in over 300 varieties makes it easy for you to incorporate it into any meal plan!
For example, shredded colby jack in salad and parmesan on pasta are just two ways to incorporate cheese into your diet. There are even options for those who may be lactose intolerant. By choosing harder cheeses like colby, Swiss, and cheddar, they too can enjoy the benefits of this dairy product.
So there you have it, no matter your needs or nutritional goals, there is a type of cheese for everyone. Thus, the next time you're in a grocery store, don’t forget to support dairy farmers and pick up this delicious, and undeniably nutritious, product.
Elizabeth Karides is the 2021-2022 Maryland Dairy Princess.
