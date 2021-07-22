At the end of the July 14 meeting we still didn’t learn why our town manager, Jean Weisman, was fired but we did find out that the commissioners think the have hired an interim replacement. I say “THE COMMISSIONERS THINK” because we didn’t learn how much the new person is being paid. We did find out that the commissioners don’t seem to have any idea how much the new guy will cost the town in salary or benefits. We didn’t learn what the new guy’s job will be because the contract is still being worked on and isn’t signed yet. So, in summary, we didn’t get a valid reason for the firing of our town manager, Jean Weisman, and we don’t seem to really have an interim replacement yet.
St. Michaels July 14 town meeting: What we learned and what’s left out...
We learned that one of our seemingly anti-business commissioners thinks of himself in a totally different way. We learned that Tad duPont thinks he is pro-business because he supported those business folks that opened the towns first Winery. We learned that he supported those business folks that opened the towns first brewery. We even learned that he supported those business folks that opened the town’s first distillery. What did Tad leave out? Well, fact is that those three businesses he mentioned rented their business space from him (the Winery has since moved to a building not owned by Tad) so it seems it pays Tad to support certain business.
But, what about other businesses? Just a few weeks ago Tad led the drive to deny a request from the CBMM to use docking space during their classic boat show and at this meeting he led the move to severely limit a local businesses request to put a tent in their parking lot for a one day private function. He and his cohorts had verbiage added that would allow the request but only for this one time and, it seems, the business can never request this again. What did Tad leave out? Well, remember when all those tents went up in the parking lot of Tad’s Old Mill to house the sea glass festival? And just where were those restrictions when he did it again? And again? And what about all those tents in parking lots for Winefest and Runfest and Any Old fest? Do duPont, Breimhurst, and Bibb plan to say NO to any and all future Fest-re-Quests? It doesn’t seem to me that the term Pro-Business and the name Tad duPont go together too well lately.
St. Michaels deserves political leaders who don’t mislead us or lie to us. We deserve leadership that respects us and respects our laws and code and who respects our town employees. We have one such leader in Jaime Windon, we just need 4 more!
MICHAEL ESTRELLA
St. Michaels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.