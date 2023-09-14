Speaking of head(s) in the sand (Letter to the Editor, Sept. 13), I begin with paragraph 1, where you assert that “... we have a president who is in total denial of knowing anything about his son's business dealings ...” One of many ridiculous statements you make, without actual knowledge, in your missive.
Of course he is aware of his son's problems, but like a good parent who loves his children, he is willing to let the investigation play out, without interference.
“Do all Democrats have their head in the sand?” “This president has lead this country down a road to destruction by inviting illegal aliens ...” and, “They are here illegally.” Wrong again, our immigration laws permit migrants to seek asylum, under a certain set of rules. This is what is happening. And, the president isn't inviting them, what is inviting them is hope for a better life for them and their families.
The same thing that has beckoned immigrant for several hundred years.
“This president aided and abetted our enemy in Afghanistan as he provided for their people to escape but would not bring our people home.” Blatant misrepresentations. Trump was the president that negotiated the terms of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, which included releasing 5,000-plus Taliban fighters being released back into the general population and a date certain for our withdrawal, which President Biden honored, while bringing our people home.
“How long will people be tied to one party that they would rather see our nation go down the tube ...” You must be talking about members of the new Retrumplican party.
Finally, “If we continue in the direction that we are going, undermining our Constitution and Bill of Rights ... taking away our guns, closing our places of worship, giving us run away inflation, and forcing us to buy total electric.” That sounds like Chicken Little, the sky is falling, the sky is falling, but it isn't, is it?
