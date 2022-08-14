On Fox, day before yesterday, a New York Representative spoke against his party’s weakness on crime. He said judges needed to be more “judgmental” in handing down sentences.
Also he said the bail law needed reforming.
Why do the democrats refuse to implement “rock solid” logical policies which stem from conservative thought?
Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his police commissioner saw crime was out of control and their “stop and frisk” police actions were found to be very effective in removing handguns from thugs before they could attack each other with the resulting deaths and disfigurements of innocent child and adult bystanders!
“Stop and frisk” actions in the anti drug area are not “profiling,” but good “protect and serve” police work. But the democrats want to defund the police and turn them into “guidance counselors.”
If the current mayor finds his responsibility and the “true grit” or stomach to do his job, stopping and frisking of loitering individuals in drug infested areas will reap the reward of denying the weapons the street thugs use in this “mass murder” of Americans least thought of by the party in charge.
Democrats seem only willing to deny some of those same Americans of the right to defend themselves by attacking the Second Amendment!
