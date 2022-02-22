Dear Sen. Addie Eckardt, Del. Christopher Adams, Del. Johnnie Mautz and Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes:
Please support HB 649 and SB 492.
I haven't weighed in about legislature affecting district 37 for some time now, but these bills make me feel I must speak up.
Maryland's Department of the Environment has not been doing its job, keeping our precious waterways, not to mention our public health, safe from industrial pollution. A painful recent reminder of this failing was the public hearing on Valley Proteins which took place November 16th last year at the Linkwood fire house. Valley Proteins, a poultry rendering operation, had been exceeding its discharge permit for years, polluting the Transquaking River, and by extension, the Bay. MDE was considering quadrupling the discharge permit rather than holding Valley Proteins' feet to the fire and assuring their willful and wanton pollution would cease.
HB 649 and SB 492 insist that MDE carry out its functions as its mission and legislated authority require and the bills address the understaffing which has for too long been the fig leaf behind which MDE hides its poor performance.
We need clear voices from the legislature underlining our expectation that our Bay and rivers will be kept clean and safe. Your other constituents and I will be expecting you to join those voices.
