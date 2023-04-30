As our councilman for eight years, he has listened to his constituents, worked tirelessly to address their concerns, and earned their respect. He has unparalleled political experience in this job and has served us well.
Ron Engle is a compassionate leader who prioritizes the best interests of others. He has a proven track record of effecting meaningful changes to support our ward. With his public safety background, he can identify problems and react quickly. For example, he directly contacted the State’s District Engineer after a fatal accident at the dangerous intersection of U.S. 50 East and the Parkway. He convinced him to take immediate action, replacing the flashing red with a standard red-yellow-green signal within three days.
As a board member of the Easton Economic Development Commission, the Talbot County Tourism Board and the Talbot County Economic Development Commission, Ron has developed and maintained many positive relationships with community stakeholders and small business owners throughout his career. He is committed to keeping our downtown the gem of Maryland.
As the vice president and board member of the Neighborhood Service Center since 2017, Ron learned of and acted to help with the significant needs of our less fortunate neighbors. As a board of trustees member for the Talbot County Free Library, he understands the importance of providing our children with books and other educational services and events.
Ron has attended numerous HOA meetings and acted on their concerns. He worked to improve Dutchmans Lane up to the Easton Club East Entrance and spearheaded the effort to annex Dutchmans Lane into the town, leading to new sidewalks and gutters. He expedited repairs by the Town when sinkholes started to appear in Easton Club East due to problems with the stormwater system and sidewalks showed signs of crumbling.
Ron worked with Cooke’s Hope, Stoney Ridge and Easton Club to control speeding and encouraged the police to patrol the communities more often. He also had Easton Utilities inspect and fix vulnerable equipment in South Beachwood and Easton Club. He kept taxes low for all citizens of Easton.
These are only a few examples, highlighting Engle’s commitment to action when his constituents call. Engle has a proven track record of advocating for the people he represents. Important decisions are being made; we need someone with experience on the Council to make them.
