The publication of the essay by Callahan and Mielke supporting the racist Talbot Boys statue in the same edition as coverage of the Move the Monument demonstration says a lot about your editorial view concerning social justice.
The Callahan/Mielke essay is a poster child for deception. Lots of words making false claims, use of questions rather than facts, and countless logical fallacies. There are too many falsehoods to count. Mr. Terrone, who they mention in their essay, successfully articulated their fallacies for us in his speech at a Move the Monument meeting.
But what I find most offensive is not just their support of a racist monument, but their arrogant claim only they have the truth. There is no nod within their essay that anyone can disagree with them. Indeed, in another forum, Callahan recently wrote that all rational people must agree with him. That tone of omniscience is poisonous.
It is interesting that you devoted as many column inches to their essay as you did to your reporter’s (Ms. Natalie Jones) thorough coverage of the march. Perhaps that is your idea of equal access. Why should a well-written news story about four hundred marchers only get as many column-inches of text as you give two self-proclaimed infallible amateur historians?
Roughly, the Move the Monument March story was 48 column-inches (discounting pictures). The Callahan/Mielke essay got about 40 column-inches. But you set their essay in columns 25% wider than you did the story of the March. Their essay appears shorter, but it is not.
The speeches given at the rally were thought-provoking and emotionally powerful. They also referenced well documented historical facts. They were inspirational with moments of the emotional power freely expressed in Black churches. As one example, at the rally, a girl in elementary school read a profound poem she wrote that hugely trumps the Callahan/Mielke essay when it comes to intellectual honesty.
Publishing the speeches from the rally would be a real case of balanced coverage. You should do it.
MICHAEL DAVIS
Easton
