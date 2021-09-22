As a high school student, I was not made aware of the issues concerning the Confederate statue in Easton.
For it being something that has such a huge effect on so many people, it is difficult to imagine why I have not known about this issue. After doing research on not only the statue in Talbot Country, but on more of the Confederate statues around the country, I see no reason why they should stay standing.
While, yes, they are a part of history, history cannot be erased and taking down the statue does not change anything that has happened in the past. If these Confederate statues are truly offending so many people in such a personal way then there is no reason why they should not come down.
It is hard for people to think about the past their ancestors had to go through being slaves, and since those times are over, the reminders of it should be gone too. A statue still standing about the Confederacy almost seems like it is still being supported.
After bring made aware of all of this and developing my own opinion, it has been announced that the Talbot Boys Confederate statue will be coming down. This has been such a huge debate for such a long time and it is fascinating to get to see that action is finally being taken and this decision will bring peace to so many people’s lives.
It is hard to walk down the street in the town that you live in and see a statue standing tall and proud that represents the disrespect that white people had for African Americans years ago.
Now that Americans have grown as a whole and can understand that all people are the same, it is important to make everyone feel equal and the Confederate Statues completely take away from everything that has been fought for so hardly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.