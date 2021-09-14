Tuesday evening the Talbot County Council is slated to vote on two administrative resolutions. One would remove the Confederate monument from the lawn of the Talbot County Court House. The other would replace the Talbot Boys statue with a “unity” monument that pays tribute to Union and Confederate soldiers who served in the Civil War. The resolution to remove the monument is the better course of action. The second resolution is deceptive and should not be passed. Honoring the Confederacy and all it represents is misguided patriotism.
Talbot County has a rich and complex history that should be taught and preserved in proper context. Among other things, Talbot County has its own jaded past with the forced labor of African captives. It is time to repair the harm done beginning with the removal of this monument.
Despite Margaret Mitchell’s romanticized depiction of a civilization comprised of “cavaliers, gallant knights and ladies fair,” the institution of slavery was brutal, savage, and ungodly. Fighting to keep human beings in bondage so that others could profit from their forced labor was not a noble cause. No honor should be conferred upon anyone who fought for the Confederacy.
The Talbot Boys statue must be removed. No monument of any sort should ever be erected to glorify those who took up arms against the United States of America to perpetuate slavery and racial hatred. Anything that glorifies the institution of slavery and those who fought to keep it should now and forevermore be “Gone with The Wind.”
