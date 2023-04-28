Letters to the Editor

With the election for mayor and town council days away, the need for managed growth has been brought to public attention and become a settled issue thanks to the tireless work in 2022 of Lakeside Reset and the Talbot Integrity Project. Thank you, Dan Watson.

