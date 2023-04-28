With the election for mayor and town council days away, the need for managed growth has been brought to public attention and become a settled issue thanks to the tireless work in 2022 of Lakeside Reset and the Talbot Integrity Project. Thank you, Dan Watson.
Al Silverstein and Ron Engle’s very public disagreement with Tom Alspach and Talbot Preservation in 2021 because the needs of working men and women were put ahead of jumping through their absolutist hoop speaks well of Al and Ron but apparently still rankles Tom.
In 2021, at a time when we citizens were dissatisfied with the virtual monopoly home supply retailer, we were happy with the town council’s willingness to allow the planning commission to receive a proposal from a competitive home supply retailer on Route 50 and Chapel Road. Town planning staff reminds me that this was done by adding another exemption to the zoning code, in this case for GSF limit for the category of home supply retailers only. Home Depot chose not to follow through and this was a loss for Easton and Talbot County.
We’re all aware that Al Silverstein, Ron Engle and Rev. Davis responded here to the needs of the working men and women for affordable convenient home supply products and services. The exemption which was added was just for home supply businesses and in no way granted approval for any specific project. It just allowed the planning commission to consider a submission through planned unit development process.
Anti-development groups have often been accused of inflexibility and a lack of creativity in putting their aesthetic concerns over the problems of everyday working people for convenient goods and services at affordable prices. This was just such a situation.
I encourage citizens to vote for Al Silverstein for mayor and Ron Engle, my town councilman, for reelection for Ward 3 to represent managed growth and the needs of ordinary citizens. I encourage Easton Preservation Alliance to have a public candidate endorsement process and avoid such last minute sniping at candidates.
