As a citizen of Cambridge I decided to speak on behalf of others who realize how great our mayor and his council worked together. We all could see our city moving to a higher level of progress. Whenever we called on Andrew, he was always there. I personally worked with him on some issues that needed his attention, and he came to my home and pleasantly got the ball rolling. He was a perfect gentleman the entire visit! I became acquainted with Andrew before he ran for mayor. We became good friends, and I invited him into my extended family, which he graciously accepted.
I recognize that God forgives all of our sins if we ask. My parents taught me that if you are going to look down on a person, offer them your hand to pull them up. Another phrase is “we all live in glass houses.” We cannot afford to pick up a stone and throw it at anybody’s house. And thirdly, “If you cannot help your fellow man, do not try to hurt him.” As you have read these three principles, take a long look in your own mirror! Nobody on this planet is sin-free. Although, I am not condoning wrongdoings.
Another serious point I want to make: Back during this past summer, over in the Greenwood, Cornish Drive area, our former mayor rode up on a group violence that entailed some guys who were beating the stuffing out of a young guy, and our former mayor called for backup police. Then he broke through the crowd and forced the beating to stop. I know this young guy should be way past grateful that his life was spared by the mayor’s bravery. He could have been badly hurt for the action he took without hesitation. I am asking all good spirited, positive thinking people to pray for former Mayor Bradshaw and his family and by all means I am proud of you Natalee. Our prayers are with you. My greatest wish is that everything will be all right for the both of you.
Andrew, thank you for your selfless hard work – as our former leader you carried our city to new heights. We are deeply sorry that you stepped down as our mayor but your reason is understandable. Please walk with your head held HIGH. We will sadly miss you and your leadership for many years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.