Dear Bay Hundred Citizens:
Last Aug. the Talbot County Council (CC) approved a resolution that amended the approved Water & Sewer Comp. Plan allowing the developer of Trappe East to proceed with construction of water and sewer for the Development.
The County Council (CC) took this action based on the Sept. 2019 approval of a “Draft” Permit for the WWTP discharge permit from the Maryland Dept. of the Environment (MDE). Take note, the County Planning Commission previously approved the resolution, voting 3-2; while the Public Works Advisory Board voted 5-0 against. The CC held a required public hearing on July 16, 2020, on the resolution and as stated above, approved it in Aug.
Since then, MDE has revised the “draft” WWTP permit and issued a “final” permit in December 2020. The new permit is significantly different from the draft. In addition, the new permit has been remanded back to MDE by the Court for additional consideration. MDE should be addressing the Court’s concerns very shortly and issuing an updated “final” permit.
These actions have prompted Dan Watson (with over 150 signatories) to petition the CC to rescind their approval resolution and reconsider the project and hold another public hearing based on the “Final Permit”.
The petitioners are not seeking to block the Development; they wish only to have the CC reconsider the project based on significant new information, i.e. the final MDE permit.
After all, the request by the petitioners only seeks to have the CC adhere to its own approval requirements for developments and to follow its own rules. I agree with the petitioners and personally joined it. I would ask you to consider doing the same. I think it would be a strong message from Bay Hundred that we want good government and upfront public participation concerning County actions.
WILLIAM J. KENNEDY
Chairman, The Bay Hundred Coalition
