The young children of Tilghman Island need a playground! Several years ago, Tilghman elementary school was considered for closure due to low enrollment. The community came together and won the battle to keep the school open by almost doubling enrollment and spreading the word about the quality of the school program and its staff. Of the 1179 Maryland public elementary schools, Tilghman Elementary is currently the highest ranked public elementary school in Talbot County and is ranked in the top 10% of public elementary schools in the state.
The school library was open to the community but that was discontinued several years ago. We then had a “Bookmobile” which allowed both adults and children to have access to additional library resources which was also discontinued. To compensate for these losses, the community developed a “bring one take one library," at no cost to the county, that is supported by community volunteers, and is located in our post office lobby. Once again Talbot County leadership has made the needs of Tilghman Island less of a priority than other areas of the county.
Back Creek Community Park is located just across the bridge in North Tilghman. Last year the playground equipment in Back Creek Park was removed by Talbot County Parks and Recreation because the equipment was no longer insurable due to age. Unfortunately Talbot County Parks and Recreation had no plan to replace the equipment and at the last meeting of the County Council, funding for replacing the equipment was denied by a majority of the Council. Preschoolers are not allowed to use the playground equipment at our elementary schools in Talbot County when school is in session. The county Department of Recreation has playgrounds with equipment in many of its 17 facilities but the closest one to Tilghman is in Wittman which is eight miles away.
We would ask that the County Council reconsider our request for replacement of our playground equipment at Back Creek Park. We were told that the County Council is supportive of outside sources to fund this need, without any further guidance. Once again, we believe that our community is being denied equal treatment with regard to county resources.
