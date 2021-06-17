In a press conference following his meeting with President Biden, Russian strongman and leader Vladimir Putin called the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol January 6 as those who “came to the U.S. Congress with political demands”, dismissing it as ordinary political protest.
Like Putin, Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, as one of 21 Republicans voting not to award gold medals to the Capitol Police and others whose courage likely saved his derriere, parroted Putin’s refusal to call it an insurrection, and went on to politicize the motives of Democrats in opposing a bill that passed 406-21.
Harris has supported, in spite of all evidence to the contrary, Trump’s Big Lie that he won the election. He has yet to recognize the victory of Joe Biden. Harris has disputed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, regardless that multiple intelligence agencies, including the FBI, have incontrovertible proof that the hacking occurred. Rather, he accepted the Russian disinformation that Ukraine, not Russia, hacked into the 2016 election.
Harris believes the Russian lie that Ukraine had evidence against Joe and Hunter Biden, and has yet to deny this. Trump was impeached for this lie, and, as you may guess, Harris voted against the impeachment, just as Moscow would have wanted. He declined to condemn, as even Fox News did, Trump’s humiliating and treasonous display in the 2018 press conference with Putin, as Trump threw his intelligence agencies under the bus to side with Putin. Harris supported Putin wannabe Hungarian president Viktor Orban’s suppression of an independent press.
Harris’ unquestioning support of Donald Trump’s affinity for the world’s right wing authoritarian and fascist leaders is a matter of record. Harris blames the media, as does Trump, Putin, and other tyrants, as perpetrating “fake news”, embracing obvious falsehoods, trying to silence any voices of protest. Harris’ record of support for Russia and authoritarianism is at once treasonous and anti-democratic. As conservative writer Michael Gerson has said that Republicans like Harris whose ignorance and inability to accept fact have spines of “gelatinous goo.”
Richard Calkins is a former president of the Talbot County Democratic Forum. He writes from Tilghman.
