Regarding education and the junk introduced by Ben Cardin and David Trone, I could not believe what I was reading.
As a conservative and speaking on behalf of all the other conservatives, we have never had representation in the Senate that I can remember.
I have never heard of a Democrat in the Senate or the House that didn't want to get their hands into our pockets and take our hard earned cash to pay for their destruction of our school system, Constitution, law enforcement, border protection, military, our Bill of Rights and the First and Second Amendments.
They talk about a True Equity Act. Who are they trying to kid? They have been dumbing down our children for over 35 years.
They can call it education disparities all they want. They are making it a white/black issue and this is totally wrong. They need to stop trying to divide this nation.
They need to raise the bar in education instead of lowering and require more of the teachers to stay on track, teaching what they were hired to teach, not politics, not this transgenderism, not be what you you want to be when you wake up in the morning.
You should be able to look in the mirror in the morning and know for sure if you are a boy or a girl.
School choice should be available to ALL. Here is an example; the Baltimore City school superintendent is paid $341,000 per year. FOR WHAT?
The Baltimore city schools are failing the students (or, just maybe, they don't want to learn), either way the great majority can't even add and subtract to come up with the correct answer. And the Democrats are proud of that. WOW!
We need teachers that can teach reading, writing and arithmetic. Here on the Shore we lost two or three generations that were not taught how to write.
Right now we are being overrun with illegal aliens that are putting a huge bite on our educational system and our health care system.
They get free housing and food while our own veterans, who paid a price for our freedoms, are hurting financially and physically along with many being homeless.
