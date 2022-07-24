In regards to the previous letter written by Michael T. Morgan, we would like to clear up the misinformation stated. While we appreciate the opinion of all St. Michaels residents, Mr. Morgan has not attended any of the Town Hall meetings regarding the hotel project and admittedly, he has just learned of the project last week. At least one of us has attended, in person, every meeting where the hotel was on the agenda for the last several months.
The proposed hotel to be located at 906 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels has not met any requirements or been approved in any way. The architecture has not met the Planning Commission’s approval as having “been designed to fit into our current architectural style, visual aesthetic and village atmosphere”. As of the most recent St. Michaels Planning Commission meeting on July 5, 2022, the proposal has been kicked back to sketch plan review because the plans were not approved at the previous Technical Advisory Committee meeting. This means that the proposal is back at the beginning stages. The proposal now has to be resubmitted as a sketch plan, if passed it would then go on to the Planning Commission. As for the Town not having any available rooms, we have spoken with several B & B and Inn owners that are only at approximately 60% capacity, even on a busy July weekend. The Harbourtowne Inn is also currently being renovated to reopen as a hotel.
There is not a “fear of tourism”, the fear is for the safety of our students and the environment. We all welcome and promote tourism. Some of us work or have worked in the lodging industry. What the property was has no bearing on what is potentially being built. A 75 room Hampton Inn is not a “modest, tasteful mid-range hotel” as Mr. Morgan states but “a chain of moderately priced, budget to midscale limited service hotels with limited food and beverage.” according to Wikipedia.
Mr. Morgan’s statement “The project has already complied with all required permit regulations and is taking measures to fit in to the town’s style and image.”, is completely false. The Town is currently awaiting comment from multiple State and regulatory agencies on the impact the hotel would have. We are not against the hotel, we would welcome it in a location outside of town limits and away from schools, a daycare and a public pool.
If you would like the facts on the hotel project please contact St. Michaels Town Hall and request the plans, attend the Town Hall meetings, please do not listen to rumors and gossip.
