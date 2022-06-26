The ladies of the alterverse are at it again. They use a narrative that posits threats from without, and within, that will certainly sap our will and drain our ability to resist the inevitable loss of our precious God given (really?) freedom.
I grow tired of the same old, blatantly false, chestnuts. Such as Critical Race Theory, which threatens to brainwash our children, turning them into raving Marxists. Just like Barack Obama. Or the pure corruption of Hunter Biden. Surely the corruption must extend to the father. Just saying, as they like to say. It seems obvious that they are trying to distract from the real assault on our freedom.
So, let me tell them where the real danger to their freedom, and to democracy itself, lies. It lies in an electorate that has lost faith in the institutions that oversee the elections. It lies in an electorate that has lost faith in the courts that uphold the rule of law. It lies in an electorate that feels that violence can be justified to remedy the imaginary threats perceived by a delusional old man. It lies in an electorate that is willing to put their faith in an authoritarian leader whose role model is Vladimir Putin. It lies in an electorate that is willing to allow that authoritarian leader to be above the law. And all that from the party that claims to embrace the rule of law.
Yes, the real danger to our freedom is evident in each and every Trump flag and sign besmirching the land.
