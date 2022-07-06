The Supreme Court is not intended as a means for one political faction to impose its will on the country because it cannot do it through Congress and the Presidency. But the strategy of the Republican Party is to do just that and now they have a Court that seems eager to do their bidding.
When looking at decisions over the past 20 years many important decisions that have profound effects on American life have been made by the Court. The major ones include Heller, Shelby and Citizens United but there are many others. Cases like Heller, Shelby and Citizens United were decided with little Constitutional merit but fit nicely into the direction the Republicans want to take the country. The same can be said for overturning Roe and the recent gun case, Bruen, out of New York.
The reasoning behind some of these important decisions are so stretched that they bely any real coherent doctrine of judicial thinking. In Heller the Court ignores the 1st clause to the second amendment and enshrines the individual right to bear arms. The ruling ignored any historical context or even acknowledge the actual words of the amendment. Then in Bruen, Thomas and his cohorts paint a dystopian view of the world to justify no restrictions on guns in public places. There is more convoluted reasoning behind the decision but this is about a political point of view not Constitutional law.
In overturning Roe the Court says the states should decide. In Shelby, Citizens United and Bruen they said just the opposite — we get to decide. Looking at how this Court majority was put together — blocking one appointment and hurrying through another — the results smack of manipulating the Court for strictly political purposes which thoroughly undermines the Court's credibility. And quite reasonably public opinion of the Court has plummeted recently — 25% have a favorable opinion of the Court. Probably almost all Republicans
