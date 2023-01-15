The tyranny of the minority.
What is being played out in the House of Representatives is a demonstration of how the Republican Party has no clear idea of what it represents.
Less than 10% of the elected representative are holding the rest of the congress and the country hostage. For what?
They have no platform except to reject the basic tenets of democracy. It is like a bunch of children acting out.
They are not interested in governing or doing anything for the people.
The only thing they seem to be interested in accomplishing is to punish politicians who don’t agree with them and weakening the power of the majority.
They are only interested in anarchy. They are against governing and against government.
I am so tired of the politics of grievance, finger pointing and blame.
Get on with working together to solve the problems of the nation and the people.
Grow up.
LINDA BLYTHE
Blythe
