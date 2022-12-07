I was a pageant girl. I did not advertise it while growing up but in my “old age” I now do because the pageants like the Miss America contest are something for brains, grace, ambition and scholarship monies. And why not also be a little put together and/or pretty? As I said to my stepdaughter who is gorgeous, “You cannot be only beautiful in America, you must enter a room with your brains and a nice personality.” She got the message and graduated cum laude from Campbell Law School. I now wonder what the legal profession thinks of her when she enters a room before she begins to advocate for her client.
This year, grace and brains came through the Eastern Shore with the crowning of a nineteen-year-old named Kayla Willing from Marion Station. Yay for the Eastern Shore to have a winning recipient of almost $15,000.00 in scholarship monies. Kayla comes from a nice family. Her father is a pastor who ministers at the Fellowship Bible Church. She has a 4.0 GPA while attending Lancaster Bible College. As a contestant she already shows strength and conviction by staying close to her morals and values.
Kayla will be competing against other state winners in the Miss America contest on December 15th at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. In reviewing the contestants and the scholarship monies received from their local state pageants Miss Oklahoma received $39,075.00; Miss Pennsylvania received $43,000.00; and Miss Louisiana received $80,600.00. Every contestant received a scholarship which was well deserving because their resumes are loaded with outstanding GPAs, awards, and charitable accomplishments. Their academics range from biochemical engineering with a focus on facial cranial reconstruction, law and medical studies, journalism majors and teachers. Every one of them is focused on a path reserved for the ambitious spirit.
As Miss Maryland, Kayla has made numerous appearances to promote Maryland, especially businesses. Soon, she will leave to compete in the Miss America contest. She needs your support. You can vote for her! If she receives the most votes via a small tax-deductible donation (each vote is one dollar), she will be guaranteed a spot on stage as a top ten contender for additional scholarship money.
Let’s cheer our Miss Maryland from the Eastern Shore!
