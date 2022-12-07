Letters to the Editor

I was a pageant girl. I did not advertise it while growing up but in my “old age” I now do because the pageants like the Miss America contest are something for brains, grace, ambition and scholarship monies. And why not also be a little put together and/or pretty? As I said to my stepdaughter who is gorgeous, “You cannot be only beautiful in America, you must enter a room with your brains and a nice personality.” She got the message and graduated cum laude from Campbell Law School. I now wonder what the legal profession thinks of her when she enters a room before she begins to advocate for her client.

