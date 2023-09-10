Regarding the recent abhorrent, aggressive, demeaning, negative and unethical attacks on former Mayor Bob Willy via the many mailers sent to the residents of Easton by a non-resident:
In my humble opinion, this abhorrent, aggressive, demeaning, negative and unethical attacks could be seen by some as a type of election interference or election tampering.
This is not who we are on the Eastern Shore or the town of Easton. Is this the message that we want conveyed to the rest of the Shore and beyond. That this is who we are, unfriendly, disrespectful, demeaning, abhorrent, aggressive people. The word will get out.
What kind of impact would that message have on the local economy. For sure less people would want to visit (reduced tourism), fewer people want to move here or purchase a second or summer home.
That would have a huge impact on tax revenue.
Have we reached the point in our local elections that we see these type of attacks as the norm. Since when did we bring ourselves down to the level of Washington politics. Have we now become a little D.C.
This type of behavior should never be tolerated anywhere, anytime.
If any of the candidates in the current election for Town Council president have any involvement in this activity, in my humble opinion, they should withdraw immediately. If they don’t withdraw, the Board of Elections should take immediate action to remove them from the ballot and that person be barred from ever running for an elected office in this town.
The message should be sent loud and clear that this type of behavior will not be tolerated and that there are consequences.
As residents of the town of Easton, we should rise up and let our voices be heard loud and clear, this is not who we are and all of our voices matter.
To do this, we should all on Sept. 12 exercise our constitutional responsibility and vote for an ethical candidate for Town Council president that does not have a price, cannot be bought and paid for by outside interest. A candidate that truly believes in all the residents of Easton and we all matter.
KEVIN BATEMAN
Easton
