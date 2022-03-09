As the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of kids here in Maryland could face hunger this year and may be heading to school with empty stomachs. Hunger has long-term ramifications on children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and a higher risk of hospitalizations and chronic diseases.
Luckily, we have a powerful tool to combat childhood hunger at our disposal: nutritious school breakfasts. School breakfast is a critical way to ensure kids get the consistent nutrition they need to feel better, learn more and grow up strong.
School breakfast is intertwined with student success. Studies show that kids who eat school breakfast are more likely to excel academically, be more alert, and have better concentration and memory.
Despite obstacles including supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, schools have continued to ensure kids get the healthy breakfasts they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
This National School Breakfast Week, March 7-11, we celebrate the importance of school breakfast and the critical role school nutrition professionals play in helping children succeed in and out of the classroom. Feeding kids today is one of the smartest investments we can make to ensure they’re ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.