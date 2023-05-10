May is Stroke Awareness Month. Chances are someone you know has suffered the forbidding effects of a stroke or possibly succumbed to it. My father had a stroke at the early age of 52, robbing him of his speech and mobility. My mother passed away two years ago after suffering several massive strokes and just three months ago my wife lost a close friend who also died as a result of a stroke, she was only 56. All were healthy with no underlying health issues. It struck them without warning. A stroke is simply a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Signs and symptoms can be subtle and easily missed. If something seems wrong, it’s vital to recognize the signs and get help fast.
Neuropsychiatric condition is the most frequent consequence of stroke, causing major depression in about one-third of stroke survivors. For most stroke survivors who are unable to continue the quality of life they were accustomed to, it is extremely difficult and crushing to their spirit and mental well being. I saw the effects firsthand with my father. This is the reason why most patients are treated for post-depression following a stroke. Losing their livelihood, independence and cognitive abilities is devastating and tormenting to the stroke survivor.
Take one minute to ponder the following ... You’re relatively young, you might have plans of putting in a swimming pool or you might be planning a much-anticipated vacation to one of those tropical islands that you and your wife have always wanted to visit. You might be in the middle of your career when retirement is becoming more plausible than it was when you first started working 25 years ago. You’ve watched your children grow into adulthood and life is good. Then you have a massive stroke, and your world stops. The dreams and plans you once had are forever changed and you can’t even manage to communicate your thoughts and concerns to the ones you’re closest to.
This happens every day in our communities. Hopefully that stroke survivor has family support that will help them with the regimented physical therapy, problem solving therapy, solution focused therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy sessions. Moreover, the financial support to help pay what the insurance doesn’t cover and to continue taking care of the household expenses that haven’t stopped just because you had a stroke. All of this and more is necessary to help the stroke survivor navigate the difficult road toward regaining what cognitive abilities and neurological deficiencies they’ve lost.
On Nov. 11, 2022, Officer Jeff Christopher of the Greensboro Police Department had his world change in the blink of an eye when he suffered a stroke while on patrol. The cognitive and physical damage caused by his stroke has caused him to leave the job he loves, where he has collectively served the public for 35 years.
If we could forecast a medical event in our future that would cause us to leave our career and alter our way of life, we would certainly plan for it. Nevertheless, life circumstances come into play, and we don’t always make the necessary plans that would help us cope with such a life-changing event.
According to the CDC, Jeff Christopher is one of 795,000 people in the United States that suffer a stroke each year. However, in our case, Jeff Christopher is not just a number, he’s a member of our community who needs our help. Strokes will not be eradicated anytime soon nor will the needs of those who have been blindsided by such a tragedy. A Go-Fund Me page has been set up to help Officer Christopher hold on to his home and help with his medical bills. Please consider the following three things as we enter Stroke Awareness Month:
1. Know the risk factors that contribute to a stroke.
Doing the first two will help your odds tremendously in preventing a stroke and lessen the long-term disability or death. The latter, well, that’s the right thing to do for a police officer who has served the Eastern Shore community faithfully for 35 years.
Greg Turnell of Denton has a Fire/EMS background. He served 34 years as a lieutenant in the Washington DC Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.