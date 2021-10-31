Beginning in 2015 when Donald Trump commenced his campaign for president, his hateful followers have attacked me with threats and violence because of the things I say opposing them and their vile disgraced failed twice-impeached leader through the yard signs I post, my involvement in rallies, and the letters and commentary I have published in local media. The one characteristic that these cultists all have in common in addition to opposing others’ 1st Amendment rights is that they are all cowards, too afraid to reveal their identities so they go to great lengths to hide them.
The first incident occurred during the 2016 presidential campaign when several of them drove onto our property and ran down my yard signs for Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. After I put them back up with a very heavy concrete block under the Clinton sign (hoping they would tear up the undercarriage of their pickup), they decided they didn’t like that so went back home and brought back diesel fuel to pour all over the signs and our property, then lit it on fire on a windy very dry night. Our home could have caught fire and injured or killed me and my wife. A neighbor saw them, but the Sheriff’s office was unable to apprehend them.
During the 2020 campaign season, Trump cultists tore up our lawn by driving all around and spinning up turf and mud. Then, while I and my fellow Democrats were holding a rally along Rt. 50 in Cambridge, they vandalized our cars by defacing the finish and breaking windows. They also violently attacked MY U.S. Capitol, The People’s House, on Jan. 6 in an insurrection act of domestic terrorism to overthrow MY government. It felt as if they had attacked our home.
Recently, they have decided to try to intimidate me into silence by sending threatening letters to me by name to my home address. They are postmarked from Baltimore, and I know several neighbors who live there and come here on the weekends. These letters typically arrive soon after I’ve published another letter/column in local papers.
Here’s the one thing I want these hate-filled cretins to know about me — they will NEVER stop me from exercising my 1st Amendment rights, and if anything their hateful attacks only incentivise me to go after them and their cult leader even harder. I will do anything to prevent them from taking over our great country and turning it into a North Korea or Russia with an authoritarian dictator such as Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.