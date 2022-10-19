Letters to the Editor

Like many, I am concerned about the escalation of war in Ukraine. Russia seems immune to all the sanctions and political pressure condemning their aggressive takeover of Ukrainian territory. Why? Russia has a steady, robust stream of income to which we all contribute. Russia is one of the world's largest oil producers, and as long as there is a demand for oil, they will have power to exert their will in the world, regardless of public opinion.

