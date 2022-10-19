Like many, I am concerned about the escalation of war in Ukraine. Russia seems immune to all the sanctions and political pressure condemning their aggressive takeover of Ukrainian territory. Why? Russia has a steady, robust stream of income to which we all contribute. Russia is one of the world's largest oil producers, and as long as there is a demand for oil, they will have power to exert their will in the world, regardless of public opinion.
In my faith tradition, we are admonished to live in "that Light and power which takes away the occasion for all war." In John Woolman's day that meant wearing undyed wool rather than the more fashionable clothing which depended on, and supported, the slave trade. In our day, it means examining our heavy reliance on fossil fuels in everyday life, which empowers aggressive and repressive regimes throughout the world as well as wreaking havoc on our climate.
There are many ways that we can reduce our complicity in the war and chaos engendered by fossil fuel consumption. Rethink gratuitous shopping and driving. Carpool. Put on a sweater and turn down the thermostat.
Most importantly, let our political leaders know that we support Ukraine even if it means higher prices here at home. Most if us can afford to tighten our belts in the interest of world peace and democracy. For those who can't, we need to be willing to absorb those costs also. If we truly support Ukraine, we need to be willing to bear some of their pain. Vote your conscience, not your pocketbook.
