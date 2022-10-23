It would seem that the voters of Queen Anne’s County, whether Republican, Independent or Democrat, need to be savvy in how they vote in this historic election. This is the time to “Vote Them Out.” Vote out Cox, running for Governor, Harris running for 1st District Congress and four of our current County Commissioners for supporting the “Big Lie” and the Jan 6 Insurrection.
The truth about the 2020 Election is that Trump lost both in the popular and electoral vote count and that it was a much fairer election than that of 2016. In the words of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill): “Trump knew the truth. He heard what all the experts and senior staff were telling him. He knew he had lost the election, but he made the deliberate choice to ignore the courts, to ignore the Justice Department, to ignore senior advisers, and to pursue a completely unlawful effort to overturn the election .... His intent was plain: ignore the rule of law and stay inpower,”
Cox is a candidate who is endorsed by Trump and advocates the “Big Lie”; Harris not only backs the “Big Lie” but was so involved in the Jan 6 Insurrention that he asked Trump for a pardon. Then recently three current Commissioners along with Harris attended the DiDonato Fundraiser for Cox in the county. And at a recent Candidate Forum for the Commissioners, the current Commissioner Moran made “no response” to the question about integrity, honesty and supporting the values of Democracy. Three fundamental qualities that we the voters should expect from any one who runs for County Commissioner or any political office in this state and country.
It is indeed time for all of us in this County to be savvy voters and vote for those candidates who value integrity, honesty and most of all Democracy.
